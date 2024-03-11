Glaude: Trump Affirming His Voters’ ‘Callousness’ Is a ‘Threat to American Democracy’

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump was affirming his voters’ callousness, which is a “threat to American democracy.”

Political commentator Charlie Sykes said, Trump and his allies in the media have spent months now basically saying that Joe Biden was in complete cognitive decline. He was senile and would be drooling from the podium. When Joe Biden puts a rather forceful vigorous performance, what are they left to say?”

He added, “I hope you keep highlighting and the rest of the media keeps highlighting what’s going on in these speeches. Let’s not pretend that there’s anything normal about it. That there’s anything safe about it. That there’s anything routine about it because I think that’s going to be the key to 2024.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Eddie, you got a quick last word.”

Glaude said, “Well, I think it’s important to understand what he’s saying. I think Charlie’s absolutely right. We also need to understand the nature of the rituals of these gatherings, of these speech, these campaigns, they’re ritual acts. They have liturgies. People are being socialized into callousness. Their mean-spiritedness is being affirmed. Their sense of displacement is being manipulated in all sorts of ways. So we need to understand the ritual practice that is underpinning what Donald Trump is doing, and it is a threat to American democracy.”

