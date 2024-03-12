Dem Rep. Dean: Hur Denying He Exonerated Biden Is ‘Semantics’

During an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) responded to former Special Counsel Robert Hur contradicting the attempts during Hur’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee earlier on Tuesday by some Democrats on the committee to say that Hur exonerated President Joe Biden by stating that Hur concluded that criminal charges weren’t warranted, and “You can play with the semantics, but no criminal charges are warranted. He has declined to prosecute because he simply didn’t see evidence enough to prosecute.”

Host Anderson Cooper said, “Some Democrats on the committee have attempted to get Mr. Hur to say that he exonerated the President. Mr. Hur has pushed back on that, pointing out that that is not language he used, that he — this report does not exonerate the President.”

Dean responded, “However, after a thorough investigation, as he calls it, no criminal charges are warranted. You can play with the semantics, but no criminal charges are warranted. He has declined to prosecute because he simply didn’t see evidence enough to prosecute.”

Cooper then said, “He also said that he didn’t think that he could get a conviction in any prosecution” before ending the interview.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett