Dem Rep. Dean: ‘Inaccurate’ to Say Biden Forgot Year Son Died, ‘He Came up with a Month and the Day’

During an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) argued that it was “inaccurate” and “unfair” of former Special Counsel Robert Hur to say that President Joe Biden didn’t remember the year his son Beau died because “he came up with a month and the day.”

Dean said, “I found him to be a public servant, a straight shooter, but we did have the chance to say, look, what was this actually all about, this multi-hundred-page report? The report begins with this simple sentence: ‘We conclude that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter.’ First sentence, and that is repeated throughout the report. Unfortunately, the coverage of this report got muddied, I believe, because of throwing in of information about Mr. Biden being old, a sympathetic man with a poor memory. I found that to be very gratuitous, and I found it to be inaccurate, specifically, in one instance, regarding the death of Beau Biden. So, I thought that was most unfortunate.”

She added, “[I]t was rather gratuitous to say he had a faulty memory, couldn’t come up with a year, but he came up with a month and the day. So, I found that to be unfair and he knew, Mr. Hur had to know that that would be a bit of a poison of this report. It would be the lightning rod to which media and others would go, especially in a political climate.”

