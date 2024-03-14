Howard Dean: Trump Is the ‘Gazillionaire Class’ Candidate

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said Thursday on CNN’s “NewsNight” that former President Donald Trump was the candidate of “the gazillionaire class.”

Anchor Abby Phillip said, “Also, this week Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, he’s going to pick a vice presidential running mate. He needs it because it’s an important part of the ballot access process. 2016 it’s require a running mate. So when you see a shortlist that includes people like Aaron Rodgers, he shared Sandy Hook conspiracy theories, Jesse Ventura, he’s a former wrestler, turned Minnesota governor. When you see that shortlist, what goes through your mind?”

Dean said, “Look, I think Bobby Kennedy is a sad case and he used to do really good work. I actually went to an event of his about 25 years ago when he was running River Keepers and it was terrific. But something is derailed in him. I don’t know what it is. I think it’s very sad and I think his family thinks it’s very sad. I wish he wouldn’t do it for the sake of the Kennedy name.”

He added, “I don’t think there is going to be any limit to dollars spent in this race. Trump has got every gazillionaire in the country, apparently is now breathing heavily whenever Trump walks around. That’s their candidate, the gazillionaire class. Then Biden is working people who are now raising a ton of money over the web from small donations. And that’s the way it’s going to be. I think Bobby Kennedy might do some damage with conspiracy theorists and they’re going to vote for Trump. So I just wish he wouldn’t run for his own sake and for the sake of this family.”

