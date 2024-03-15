Katie Britt on Laken Riley Suspected Killer: Biden’s Use of Parole Authority Allowed That Man into This Country

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL), fresh off of her rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, derided Biden for his border policies.

According to the Alabama junior U.S. Senator, it was at Biden’s discretion that Jose Ibarra, the suspect in the murder of University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, was allowed in the country at Biden’s discretion.

“When you look at things like Laken Riley, and you look at her tragic death,” she said. “You know, I sincerely cannot — the mom in me, my daughter runs track, and she’ll go take a jog in the neighborhood. And to think something so simple as a 22-year-old nursing student at Georgia taking a job in the morning and being brutally murdered by someone Joe Biden chose, and I want to make sure that everyone understands that, Jeff. He chose to let that man into this country.”

“He has a blanket parole program, and Senator Lindsay Graham has done bringing attention to this,” Britt continued. “Senator Graham has said that under President Obama and President Trump — they average when it comes to presidential parole authority about 5,600 people a year. When you look at Joe Biden, last year, I think he was 3,000 short of paroling a million people into this country. So, he has a program, the CHNV program, where he blanket paroles these individuals at our border and truly does not give the proper vetting, and that’s how this gentleman got here. And so, just realizing his border policies, his failed border policies have consequences, from brutal deaths to fentanyl poisonings all across this country — that’s what people are feeling.”

