Marlow: ‘Trump Is Polling Better Than Any Republican Candidate in Decades’

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that polls show former President Donald Trump has put together a broad coalition of voters, causing him to poll better than any Republican candidate in decades.

Anchor Larry Kudlow said, “Alex I’ll start , a couple of good articles out today. Matt Continenti, for example, Trump’s coalition looks like it’s a broad-based, working folks, white, African-American, Hispanic, Latino, young people, women perhaps. He is breaking through in ways that no Republican has broken through in a very long time which probably attests to his lead in the polls. What do you make of that, Alex Marlow?”

Marlow said, “Yeah. it seems like Biden’s policies particularly with regard to the economy and the Bidenflation as well as the open border, it just seems like this is finally resonating with a lot of these groups, these coalitions that Joe Biden has had working on his behalf for his entire career. Suburban women, Latino voters, black voters, all of them can’t be lied to anymore. They’re seeing what’s happening in this country at this moment, and the polling’s backing it up.”

He added, “Larry if you look at the polls there was no doubt about it, Donald Trump is polling better than any Republican candidate in decades. That’s a major thing right now, and you got to bet the Democrats are scared.”

