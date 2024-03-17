Cassidy: Trump’s ‘Bloodbath’ Rhetoric Concerning to Some Voters

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that former President Donald Trump’s “bloodbath” comments were concerning for some voters.

Saturday, at a rally in Dayton, OH, Trump said, “If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now, and you think you’re going to get that, you’re going to not hire Americans, and you’re going to sell the cars as now we’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those guys if I get elected. Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — That’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “I want to start by getting your reaction to Donald Trump’s comments about a bloodbath. Do you think those comments were appropriate?”

Cassidy said, “The general tone of the speech is why many Americans continue to wonder should President Trump should be president? That kind of rhetoric is on the edge, and maybe it doesn’t cross, maybe it does, depending on your perspective.”

He added, “He always walks up to the edge on the rhetoric, and again, that’s why people are concerned.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN