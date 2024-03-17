Pelosi: We Have to Win This Election Because Trump Is ‘Predicting a Bloodbath’

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Democrats had to win the election because former President Donald Trump was “predicting a bloodbath.”

Saturday, at a rally in Dayton, OH, Trump said, “If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now, and you think you’re going to get that, you’re going to not hire Americans, and you’re going to sell the cars as now we’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those guys if I get elected. Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — That’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

Pelosi said, “But we have, we just have to win this election because he’s even predicting a bloodbath. What does that mean? He’s going to exact a bloodbath? There’s something wrong here. How respectful I am of the American people and their goodness, but how much more do they have to see from him to understand that this isn’t what our country is about? Praising Hitler praising the Russians — honestly, I didn’t condemn our soldiers for losing or dying in war or being captured in war. He said he was wrong with Russia. They defeated Hitler. What about the millions of Americans who risked or gave their lives? What about him saying that soldiers buried in Europe? He didn’t want to visit them because they were losers.”

