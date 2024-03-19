GOP Rep. D’Esposito: Biden Can Act on Border, He Did it with Loans, Reversing Trump on Border

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) stated that President Joe Biden just wants border security “theater” and noted that Biden didn’t have a problem taking costly, broad executive action on student loans and didn’t show any hesitation with reversing former President Donald Trump’s border policies.

Host Elizabeth MacDonald asked, “[W]hy isn’t President Biden…taking executive action on the border, even though he’s done executive actions for things like student loan bailouts?”

D’Esposito responded, “Well, that’s a great question. I think that what the Democrats and Joe Biden are trying to do is create theater for the American people. They refuse to recognize that Republicans — House Republicans back in April and May, sent H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, over to the Senate. It was one of the most secure, the most comprehensive border packages that we’ve seen sent over to the Senate, and they didn’t do anything with it. And then, just a few months ago, they decided — well, I guess they started to look at polls and realized that Joe Biden’s poll numbers, in places that he historically did very well in, they were in the dumpster, and the biggest issue? The border. It’s very clear that Joe Biden, the administration, our so-called border czar, Kamala Harris, they have no interest in securing the border. Because, like you said, with a stroke of a pen, Joe Biden could implement policies along our southern border that would actually begin to secure it. He was very quick in taking away President Trump’s policies, which clearly protected this homeland and kept us safe. But he doesn’t want to change course.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett