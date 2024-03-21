Dem Sen. Kelly: ‘Confident’ Biden Will Win Arizona with More Votes than 2020

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that he was “confident” President Joe Biden will win in Arizona by more votes than he got in 2020.

Kelly said, “With Donald Trump in the White House, I mean, we saw during his administration, he cared about tax cuts for the wealthy and taking away, reproductive rights for women. I mean, that was the agenda. President Biden is taking this country forward, not backwards.”

In Arizona, Biden said, “He says immigrants are poisoning the blood of our country, what the hell is he talking about? I need you. I need you badly. I need the help. Kamala and I desperately need your help. Look. there’s only about six or seven states you’re going to turn down coming in this election. They’re tossup states in this election. This is one of them.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “The pressure is on, in Arizona. How do you see the Biden campaign, winning Arizona this time time.”

Kelly said, “The president won Arizona by 10,000 votes. He can do that again. He’s got a record to run on like the bipartisan infrastructure bill. President Trump didn’t do anything that bipartisan. So this president is going to move the country forward. I think Arizonans get that. When you consider Trump’s language about migrants. And my response to that is it’s just un-American. Joe Biden knows who we are. I’m confident here’s going to win in Arizona. He won by 10,000 votes. I’m going to make sure he wins by more in the 2024 election.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN