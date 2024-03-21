Outgoing GOP Rep. Buck: Biden Impeachment Inquiry a ‘Sideshow’ — We Need to to ‘Move On’

Outgoing Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) said Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront” that the Republican-led House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden’s possible involvement with his son Hunter’s business deals was a “sideshow” that needed to end.

Buck said, “I think the investigation is warranted in terms of looking at what Hunter Biden did. I think that we may want to look at laws that restrict the family members of the president and vice president in terms of outside of influences.”

He continued, “But yes, I think for for the most part, this investigation has run its course. It may go for another 4 or 6 or 8 weeks, but for the most part, I think that the evidence has been uncovered and the the damage has really been done. The American people need to assess exactly what kind of influence was there but we need to move on.”

Buck added, “We need to do a much better job of spending bills. We need to do a much better job funding Ukraine, for example. There are a lot of major issues that we should be looking at. This is a sideshow and it should probably end in the next few weeks.”

