Stormy Daniels: Trump Supporters Who Harass Me Are ‘Like Suicide Bombers’

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump’s supporters who threatened her were “like suicide bombers.”

During a panel discussion on the upcoming hush money trial in New York, co-host Joy Behar said, “Over the course of the scandal, you have been threatened and targeted with death threats and worried about your daughter when I watched the film, you know and now the threats have gone up tenfold. Even Michael Cohen is warning you to be careful. He’s concerned about your safety. So tell me about that. Are you worried too or is it worse?”

Daniels said, “It’s different. So, in the past, you know, the first time around there was more, like the frequency and the amount was a lot more. It was more, you know, superficial just like calling me names, mostly associated with my job or that I was just a gold digger or somehow profiting off of all this. Which pause for a second, you don’t get paid to be in a documentary, people. like, I did this movie and I didn’t get paid.”

She added, “Initially it was about, ‘Oh, she’s just out for the money or she’s a gold digger or she’s a slut.’ I’m like ‘award-winning slut.’ But, but this time around, it’s not as many. But they’re worse and they’re not hiding.”

Daniel concluded, “I’ve had people text me from their actual phone number and I’m just like, ‘Of course you’re a Trump supporter because you’re not even good at being bad.’ They’ve been rewarded. I’ve said in some interview or somewhere I believe that they’re more like suicide bombers this time around, where they honestly, truly believe that they are being patriotic and that I am, like, the devil.”

