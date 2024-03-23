McCarthy: ‘Republicans Lost the Majority’ When Gaetz Led My Ouster

As turmoil continues within the House Republican caucus, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” and weighed in on that turmoil and the decisions his successor, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), is facing.

According to the former California lawmaker, the beginning of the end for Republicans came when Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) led his ouster last year.

“Kevin what is going on with the spending and what just happened with Johnson?” host Jesse Watters asked.

“I don’t know what they’re doing spending now, but when I became Speaker, I instituted a 72-hour rule that got not just the members the opportunity to read the bill, but America as well,” McCarthy replied. “You’d never waive it unless it’s a Continuing Resolution, something you’re already doing so people would know. I think it’s always helpful to allow people to read the bill, allow America to read the bill. And really, this comes down to what’s happening in Congress today. It goes back to when those eight Republicans led by Gaetz partnered with every single Democrat to decide who could be Speaker. That’s when Republicans lost the majority.”

“Jesse, remember what we were able to do in a small majority of the first nine months?” he continued. “The strongest, most conservative border security bill, energy independence. We did a Parents’ Bill of Rights. We stopped DC from decriminalizing. We stopped the pandemic officially. We stopped them from kicking out our men and women in the military who refuse the vaccine. We have the biggest cut in savings voted on American history — more than $2 trillion. We got welfare reform. We cut $20 billion of that from the IRS that was going to hire to go after us, very successful and you work together with a small majority, and all those bills had 72 hours to read them because people could get behind them.”

