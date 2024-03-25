ABC’s Hostin: Ronna McDaniel Involved in ‘Attempting to Suppress the Black Vote’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel was involved in “attempting to suppress the black vote.”

During a panel discussion about McDaniel being hired by NBC, Hostin said, “There were other sketchy things that happened, and she was a direct part of it. When journalism is shrinking especially and to pay a woman like that $300,000 is obscene. Let’s remember that she was the person involved in the 2020 phone call to pressure Michigan county officials to not certify the vote from the Detroit area in particular. The Detroit population is 77.8% black. So she was involved in actively suppressing, or attempting to suppress the black vote.”

She added, “She also, as you mentioned, said while she was being interviewed by Kristen Welker, and I think there could have been more pushback, but she said there were problems with the vote. So she is still pushing the same exact narrative. She is being rewarded for basically trying to take away the votes of Americans. I think it’s a despicable decision. Joe and Mika, Joe Scarborough just this morning said, and Mika said, we hope NBC reconsiders its decision. And I hope they do as well.”

