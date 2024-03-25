MSNBC’s Brzezinski: NBC Should Reconsider Ronna McDaniel’s Employment

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski said Monday on “Morning Joe” that she hopes NBC will reconsider its decision to hire former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel.

Co-host Joe Scarborough said, “Former RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was on Sunday’s ‘Meet the Press,’ her first appearance since NBC News hired her as a political analyst. We were inundated with calls throughout the weekend about NBC’s decision to hire Ron McDaniel. We learned about it on Friday in the press. We weren’t asked for our opinion on the hiring. If we were we have strongly objected for several reasons, including but not limited to her role in Donald Trump’s fake electors scheme and her pressuring of election officials to not certify election results.”

Brzezinski said, “What she said right there, kind of explains exactly what we’re saying and why we feel the way we do, I mean, we are all for NBC News seeking out conservative Republican voices. We need that for balance in all of our coverage including election coverage. But it should be a conservative Republican, not a person who used her position of power to be an anti-democracy election denier. It goes without saying she will not be a guest on ‘Morning Joe’ in her capacity as a paid contributor and we do hope this decision will be reversed.”

