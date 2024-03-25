White House: U.N. Resolution ‘Did Not Condemn Hamas,’ We Let it Pass Because It ‘Broadly’ Reflects Our Policy

On Monday’s broadcast of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby acknowledged that the United Nations ceasefire resolution that the United States abstained from the vote on and did not veto “did not condemn Hamas” and that condemning Hamas is “important” if the U.N. wants to stand for what’s right. But stated that because the resolution “reflected, broadly, our policy, which has not changed, about linking the hostage release to a ceasefire, we abstained rather than [veto] it.”

Kirby stated that [relevant remarks begin around 3:35] “the language in this resolution is very much consistent with what we’ve said, which is, we want all the hostages out in conjunction with a ceasefire.”

He added, “Number two, this resolution did not condemn Hamas, and we still believe that that’s important. If the U.N.’s going to stand up here for what’s right [on] what’s going on in Gaza, then, my goodness, condemn Hamas for what they did on the 7th of October. They didn’t do that. But because this one reflected, broadly, our policy, which has not changed, about linking the hostage release to a ceasefire, we abstained rather than [veto] it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett