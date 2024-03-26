Dem Rep. Quigley: It’s Harder to Help Israel When Netanyahu Hurts Feelings by Criticizing Biden and Us

On Monday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making it more difficult to get help to Israel as it fights Hamas by criticizing President Joe Biden and members of Congress.

Host Ryan Nobles asked, “[L]ast week, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) told us that he would support restricting aid to Israel if they went forward with their plans to invade Rafah. Where do you stand on that issue?”

Quigley responded, “I think everyone supports and appreciates the President’s efforts to get the hostages released and a ceasefire. The fact is, some things are not negotiable or shouldn’t be, and one is aid getting into the Palestinians, there needs to be a ceasefire, the hostages have to be released, and then, long-term, a peace deal that protects Israel’s security and provides for a two-state solution. Bibi Netanyahu is not making this easier. Indeed, I see he’s pulled back on his plans to visit. I don’t know that that’s a bad thing, given that the word I heard used about him that’s most accurate is somewhat radioactive, someone who’s trying to get help — and I want to help him do that, and he doesn’t make it easier by publicly criticizing the President and many of us.”

