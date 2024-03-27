Behar: Last Time Trump Was on His Knees Was to ‘Pick Up a French Fry’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that the last time former President Donald Trump was on his knees, he was picking up a french fry during a panel discussion about Trump selling bibles.

In a video, Trump said, “I’m proud to be partnering with my very good friend Lee Greenwood. Who doesn’t love his song God Bless the USA in connection with promoting the God Bless the USA Bible. All Americans need a Bible in their home and I have many. It’s my favorite book. It’s a lot of people’s favorite book. I’m proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible. We must make America pray again.”

Behar said, “The last time he was on his knees, he was looking to picking up a french fry.”

She added, “By the way, Michael Cohen who went to jail for him because he was behind that whole thing with Stormy Daniels now turned on Trump, as he should, according to him, Trump once told him that pastors are, quote/unquote, all hustlers. And after returning from a 2011 meeting with pastors who laid hands on him he said, quote, can you believe that BS, unquote. This is hypocrisy at its most religious.”

