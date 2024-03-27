Buttigieg: We Have to ‘Tear Down Any Administrative Barriers’ to Rebuilding MD Bridge

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated that the federal government has “to make sure that we tear down any administrative barriers” in rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Buttigieg said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:40] “We’ve got to make sure that we work now, today, to get this bridge back up and to get this port back open. That bridge took five years to build. We don’t yet have an estimate on how long it’ll take to rebuild. So, the president made it very clear that every tool of the federal government needs to be available to Gov. Wes Moore (D) as the State of Maryland leads the work on both the bridge and the port. We’ve got to make sure that funding is not an obstacle, and we’ve got to make sure that we tear down any administrative barriers, too. And that’s going to require a lot of work. We’re going to do everything we can as a department that does not require an act of Congress, but we’re also going to engage Congress, because we will likely need their help to make sure some of the funding is in place.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett