Dem NC Gov. Cooper: ‘Extreme’ GOP Superintendent Candidate ‘Homeschools All of Her Children’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) stated that the Republican candidate for superintendent of the state’s schools, Michele Morrow, is part of an “extreme” group of Republican candidates running statewide in the State of North Carolina and one example of Morrow’s extremism is the fact that she homeschools all of her children.

Cooper said that the Republicans are “going for power, and they’re not paying attention to the real issues that are facing the people of North Carolina and the people across this country. So, we’re going to work very hard. I think the road to the presidency runs through North Carolina. And when you look at our statewide candidates, they’ve nominated people like Mark Robinson, like Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) for attorney general, who’s in Congress now, and part of the Boebert, Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene cabal. They’ve nominated someone for superintendent of public schools in North Carolina who believes that teachers ought to have guns in the classroom, who homeschools all of her children, and took them to January 6 at the Capitol. That is the kind of extreme Republican lineup that’s in North Carolina.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett