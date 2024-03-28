Dem Gov. Walz: Biden’s Addressing Lefty Critics of Israel-Hamas Policy with Ceasefire Resolution

On Thursday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) stated that President Joe Biden’s calls for a two-state solution and activity on a ceasefire resolution at the United Nations are him addressing criticism from the left on his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Host Yamiche Alcindor asked, “Well, there is, though, this liability that President Biden seems to have. There was an uncommitted vote in your state on Super Tuesday, 19% of people voting uncommitted. Is the President doing enough to address this criticism, coming from Democrats, over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war?”

Walz responded, “Yeah, look, this is — and Minnesotans are an independent people. We’ve elected Independent governors. And I’m proud that our party can have this [conversation]. This is what campaigns are supposed to do. And I think so, I think you saw the U.N. resolution on a ceasefire. I think you see the President talk about a need to have a lasting two-state solution, the need to relieve the humanitarian crisis that’s in Gaza, while also recognizing Israel’s right to exist. So, I think those folks were expressing a Democratic frustration. That’s healthy. But, at the end of the day, they’re certainly not going to go with Donald Trump. The question is, we need to make sure they’re motivated enough to realize they need to come back, that they need to get back on the issue of what happens in the Middle East, but also what happens on reproductive rights, what happens on health care, what happens on [the] environment, on all of those things, those are folks that are with President Biden. So, yeah, I think they’re doing it and I think it’s healthy and I think those people have every right to express their frustrations. But, at the end of the day, they will come home, and that will help make the difference.”

