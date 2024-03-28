Alyssa Farah Griffin: You Have to Demonize, Believe Lies to Be Part of Trump World

Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that you had to demonize the other side and believe lies to be part of former President Donald Trump’s world.

Farah Griffin said, “They fired 60 staffers from the RNC so now the are having to restaff up with Trump loyalist. They are being asked was the election legitimately won? What they’re trying to do is loyalists who are willing to lie or they are so unformed they think it’s true run a major party committee. But I’d say the more dangerous thing is Trump is also doing this as ghe looks for people to be in his next administration. trying to screen people out and saying they want Tucker Carlson Republicans, not Ronald Reagan Republicans.”

She added, “This kinda mad me sad. I worked in politics my whole life. I came up working for right-wing members during the Obama administration. We’d go to battle you know over policies with the Obama administration, then at the end of the day the junior Obama staffers and junior Republican staffers would get drinks and be like, ‘We disagree but we believe in this country and have different solutions on how to solve it.’ That era is over. It is zero sum game that you have to demonize the other side, you have to believe lies in order to be part of this Trump world and it’s really frankly sad.”

