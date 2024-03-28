Scaramucci: We Have to Make Sure Republicans Either Don’t Vote or Vote for Biden

Former Trump administration communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he is working to “split the Republicans” and make sure that “these people either don’t vote or they vote for Joe Biden.”

Scaramucci said, “I would say to you and other people that are listening here, it’s one day and one step at a time. I’m going to do my job or my part in this. I certainly love Liz Cheney for what she’s doing. We’d like to get Paul Ryan out there. Secretary Esper has told people publicly that I may not like President Biden’s policies, but we can deal with policies that we disagree with in three or four years as opposed to what Mr. Trump could do to the nation. And so we got to get more people out there like that.”

He continued, “I think the good news is that if you look at the Nikki Haley exit polling, lots of those people say no way, never, I’m not voting for Donald Trump. We’ve got to reinforce that because you know and I know without the crossover vote, you did this for a living, if you don’t get that crossover vote from John McCain into George W. Bush, he doesn’t win the presidency. Hillary Clinton did not get that vote from Bernie Sanders, but Barack Obama got it from Hillary Clinton. And we have to prevent Donald Trump from getting that vote.”

Scaramucci added, “While the Democrats are unifying and standing with the democracy, we’ve got to split the Republicans and got to make sure that these people either don’t vote or they vote for Joe Biden with a statement that they’re there to preserve the democracy, they are patriots first and partisans last.”

