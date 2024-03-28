Van Drew: We’ll Feel Impact of Bridge Collapse ‘Much More Quickly’ Due to Biden Policies Lowering Inventories

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) stated that the impacts of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore earlier this week on the supply chain will be felt “very quickly” and “much more quickly than we normally would” due to smaller inventories spurred by high inflation and interest rates under President Joe Biden.

Van Drew said, “It is so important that we realize that the inventories that companies have are not the same inventories they used to have years ago before Joe Biden, because inflation is so high, it’s problematic for them to hold that many goods in one location. So, we’re going to very quickly have problems with the supply chain. Bad policies reap more bad policies. The question here isn’t necessarily more laws.”

He added, “High interest rates, high inflation, less goods are on hand. The inventories are low. Because the inventories are low, we’re going to feel this much more quickly than we normally would do.”

Van Drew further stated that the answer to preventing another accident may not be more laws, it may just be an issue of enforcing current regulations.

