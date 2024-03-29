Heilemann: Trump ‘Doesn’t Hide His Desire to Be a Dictator’

MSNBC national affairs analyst John Heilemann said on Friday’s “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump does not hide his “fascistic tendencies” or his “desire to be a dictator.”

Heilemann said, “Donald Trump is not an undefined character in the American psyche. Everyone knows who Donald Trump is. Love him, hate him, somewhere in the middle, people understand who he is. There’s no thing not known, in some sense, about Donald Trump.”

He added, “But where the financial advantage is most important and most salient in this race is in reminding people what the stakes are. It’s not so much about defining Trump himself, but reminding people what the stakes are in the race and illustrating just how much more extreme Donald Trump is in 2024 than he was in people’s minds in 2016 and even in 2020. How much Donald Trump after January 6th has become someone who doesn’t hide his fascistic tendencies, doesn’t hide his desire to be a dictator, it also is obviously a period after we’ve seen the results of what his rule wrought in the case of Roe v. Wade and the Dobbs decision. Those are the things the Biden campaign has tried to do.”

