Michael Cohen: If Trump Wins ‘There Will Never Be Another Election Thereafter’

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, said Friday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that if the former president wins the election in November, “there will never be another election thereafter.”

Host Joy Reid said, “Let me play what you said in 2019 about Trump when you testified to Congress.”

In 2019, when testifying before Congress, Cohen said, “Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020, there will never be a peaceful transition of power. And this is why I agreed to appear before you today.”

Reid said, “We now know there’s been a 600% spike in threats to election workers, following the lawsuit to take Donald Trump off the ballot. We’re talking about election workers quitting in states like Arizona. You predicted he would not leave office peacefully. He didn’t. If he is convicted in this New York case, what do you think will happen next?”

Cohen said, “Well, I think of course that he will continue to try to rally his troops, his MAGA army. But a better prediction that I would like to make is that if God forbid a million times that Donald wins in 2024, my prediction is that there will never be another election thereafter.”

Reid said, “I agree with you.”

