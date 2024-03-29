Michael Cohen: Trump Trying to Get His Supporters ‘To Attack’ Judges, Prosecutors, Witnesses

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, said Friday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the former president wanted his supporters “to attack” the judges, prosecutors, and witnesses involved in his trials.

After a montage clip of Trump criticizing judges and prosecutors, Joy Reid asked, “Michael, what’s his goal when he does that?”

Cohen said, “His goal is to fuel up his supporters, to fuel up his haters for the sole purpose of getting them to act no differently and as stupidly as they did on January 6th. His goal is to get them to attack these individuals, these critics of him as often and as frequently as they possibly can, whether it’s going to be on social media, whether it’ll be through phone calls, whether it will be in person. I mean, that’s his goal. Intimidation and witness– it’s witness intimidation and it’s harassment.”

He added, “Just the other day, two hours before the signing of this gag order, which I believe that i’m included in, he put out a tweet that had my name and it’s a little bit incoherent, which is something that Donald’s posts have recently been. But it was an incoherent thing that talked about me and death. What is his goal? Again, it’s to insight these followers to prevent me from appearing before the New York district attorney, before the Manhattan district attorney in this upcoming trial. He does not want to face accountability at any cost.”

