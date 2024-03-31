GOP Rep. Bacon: Speaker Johnson Gave Me Commitment that Ukraine Aid Will Get a Vote

Representative Don Bacon (R-NE) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) gave him a “commitment” that Ukraine aid will get a vote on the House floor.

Discussing aid for Ukraine, host Kristen Welker said, “The Senate did send over a bill months ago and it got stall in the House.”

Bacon said, “It didn’t have a lot of bicameral support at least on the Republican side. Why is that? It had about $30 billion in humanitarian aid and there’s not that amount of support for humanitarian aid gong to Ukraine. We think the E.U. could do more. They just did a $50 billion humanitarian aid and Germany’s committed more. We think our role has been more military aid because that’s what we’re good at. I’m optimistic we’ll get this done in two weeks. I want to make sure it’s bicameral because I don’t want to send a bill over to the Senate and it doesn’t go anywhere and that’s been my main concern. I have a commitment for the speaker and the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee that we’ll put this on the floor and get a vote.”

Welker said, “That’s significant you have a commitment from him and you heard it here.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN