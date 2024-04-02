Carville: Biden Didn’t Know Easter Was Trans Visibility Day, No One in the White House Knew There Was Easter Overlap

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Democratic strategist James Carville reacted to criticism of the Biden White House for its proclamation of Transgender Day of Visibility falling on Easter by stating, “as if Biden even knew it was” Transgender Day of Visibility and saying that he doesn’t think that “anybody in the White House was aware of” the overlap between Transgender Day of Visibility and Easter.

Carville said, “What I honestly think, it’s profoundly stupid, as if Biden even knew it was transgender awareness day. By the way, Biden goes to Mass and Communion every week, as you well know. You couldn’t find Trump in the inside of a church anywhere. I really think this is utterly absurd. I don’t think anybody in the White House was aware of this. As you point out, it’s a constant day. It’s on March 31. And I don’t know anywhere in Trump’s Bible where Jesus tells me to hate trans people or gay people or any other people.”

He added, “I don’t think Biden knew. I don’t think Mike or Anita or any of them — it’s hardly something that gets to the upper echelon of the White House.”

Later, Carville further stated, “I don’t even think anyone knew about the transgender proclamation. I worked in a mayor’s office. You have proclamation[s] every other day, the same thing in the White House.”

