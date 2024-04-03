Buttigieg: Opposing Electric Cars Is Like Wanting ‘Landline Phones Forever’

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” that people who do not want electric cars were like those who wanted “landline phones forever.”

Buttigieg said, “Let’s be clear consumers have wanted and purchased more EVs every single year than the year before. Tesla is facing more competition as GM and Ford and Stellantis and other competitive players make sure they get a piece of the EV market. Let’s be clear, the automotive sector is moving toward EVs and we can’t pretend otherwise. Sometimes, when these debates happen, I feel like it’s the early 2000s and I’m talking to some people who think that we can just have landline phones forever.”

He added, “The reality is the automotive sector is moving towards EVs and the U.S. can fall behind to China or we can claim the lead. President Biden wants to make sure those EVs are made in America especially again as more Americans choose EVs every single year then the year before. We have to make sure those are made on American soil in places like northern Indiana where I grew up, places like Michigan where I live right now. During the Trump administration China was really able to build an advantage in the EV market and Obviously not because they’re big environmentalists over in China, just because that’s the economically smart play. We’ve been working to make sure that advantage comes back on American soil.”

