Carville: ‘The Racism in this Country Just Slaps You Right in the Face’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that racism in the United States “just slaps you right in the face.”

Host Ari Melber said, “James, what’s on your fallback list?”

Carville said, “Racism in Idaho, when you saw what happened when a women’s basketball were playing in Spokane and staying in a place across the Idaho border and people were going by in pickup trucks yelling racist epithets. Every time we think we’re working towards a post racial world, these jerks pull you back into the world you actually live in. I was the favorite of Megyn Kelly and Jesse Watters, with what we talked about on your show, preachy females. I would rather spend the next thousand years in a Humanities lounge at Berkeley than spend one minute with those people in Idaho, I can promise you that right now.”

He added, “Those women, they were good. We beat them last year to go to the final four. They lost the game. They had to move them out of the hotel. They had to take them to Spokane. And another interesting thing happened the Gonzaga men’s basketball team was playing in Detroit, and they were in a bus and some Republican jerk said they were migrants coming in here. They were basketball players at a Jesuit university. Sometimes the racism in this country just slaps you right in the face and says we’re here, dude.”

