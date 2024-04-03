CNN’s Tapper: ‘I’m Not Sure Marjorie Taylor Greene Knows Who Churchill or Chamberlain Are’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that he was not sure if Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) knew who World War II-era British prime ministers Neville Chamberlain and Winston Churchill were.

Discussing her push to oust Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on the “War Room” podcast, Greene said, “Everywhere I go in my district, everyone is so angry at Mike Johnson. And one guy said it to me like this. He goes, ‘Do they have Mike Johnson’s wife tied up somewhere and have a gun to her head? What is wrong with Mike Johnson? So, for Mike Johnson to actually think that his Republican conference supports sending $60 billion to Ukraine, he is a damn fool, Steve. And he is a liar.”

Tapper said, “Now, normally, I’m reluctant to give a microphone to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. But she speaks for a big part of the Republican Party, a part that has really had an impact on Congress.”

He added, “Congressman Don Bacon, who I don’t know I would call him moderate but he is certainly sane, he is from a swing district in Nebraska, framed the situation for Speaker John like this, ‘He’s got a gun to his head right now, but we need to have a Churchill, not a Chamberlain right now. He could be on the right side of history.’ I’m not sure that Marjorie Taylor Greene knows who Churchill or Chamberlain are but that’s a World War II allusion to standing up to Putin in this case, and Hitler back then.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN