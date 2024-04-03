FNC’s Turley: Trump Likely Won’t Get Judge Removed, Actions of Adult Child Not Relevant

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley said Wednesday on “Americas Newsroom” that it was not likely Judge Juan Merchan woukd be removed from former President Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial over the judge’s daughter once working as a political consultant for a Democratic client.

Host Dana Perino said, “Does the Trump team have standing here with this concern here?”

Turley said, “Well they have standing. You know you can bring this in a court of law. That’s where this belongs. It shouldn’t be hashed out in social media. Attorneys all the time raise not just conflicts, but the appearance of conflict. Some involve family members. Indeed, many on the left have long attacked Supreme Court Justices over their family members and their activities. But with two weeks to go, it probably be easier to move the courthouse than the judge in this case.”

He added, “The reason is that they are very reluctant, unless you have something quite direct and sort of unassailable. We don’t know what they have. But generally, the activities of an adult child do not prove determinative for these types of motions that once that child is an adult, then their actions are not attributed to those of the judge or vice versa.”

