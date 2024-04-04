Bernie Sanders: ‘No More Military Aid to Israel When Children in Gaza Are Starving’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that the United States should not send additional aid to Israel while there were children in Gaza staving.

Sanders said, “The bottom line is, we are looking at one of the worst humanitarian disasters that we have seen in a very, very long time. We’d literally at this moment looking at hundreds of thousands of children starving to death because Israel is not allowing the humanitarian trucks into Gaza. And especially into the areas where people are in most desperate condition. To my mind Israel should not be getting another nickel in military aid until these policies are fundamentally changed. So if my view is no more military aid to Israel when children in Gaza are starving.”

He added, “Our job is to make sure that American taxpayer dollars is not complicit and allowing Netanyahu’s military machine to kill innocent people and to result in mass starvation. I think what the people of Israel must understand, and I am pro Israel, I support Israel but they cannot continue to wage this immoral war against innocent people and expect taxpayers in the United States to support them. That has got to end. We’ve got to move to a two-state solution.”

