Chicago Alderman: We Could Have Avoided Measles, Tuberculosis Issue by Making Migrants Follow Vaccine Rules

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez stated that the issues that the city has faced with tuberculosis and measles among migrants in the city could have been avoided “if we had simply instituted the American standard of vaccines upon all of those migrants being shipped to the City of Chicago.” And enforced the city’s vaccine requirements for children on migrant children.

Lopez said, “I don’t know how much our Department of Public Health or our other officials are listening to the alarms that we’ve been raising since August of last year, and even in September, when we had receipts from our ambulances showing that we had individuals testing positive for tuberculosis. This is a crisis we could have avoided, just like with the measles, if we had simply instituted the American standard of vaccines upon all of those migrants being shipped to the City of Chicago. Many of these individuals come with children, they are in our schools, and all of those vaccination requirements that our kids are responsible for are waived for the migrant asylum seeker children. And that is putting people, families, and communities at risk.”

