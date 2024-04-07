Mike Turner: Russian Propaganda on Ukraine Is Infecting GOP

Representative Mike Turner (R-OH) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Russian propaganda has “absolutely” infected the Republican base.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Let’s turn to Ukraine, an issue that’s important to you and your fellow Republican Chairman, Michael McCaul, who runs the form refers committee. Congressman McCaul made a comment this week about what he says sounds like Russian propaganda from some conservative media. Why it’s so difficult to explain to Republican voters why supporting Ukraine is important. He said, “I think Russian propaganda has made its way into the United States, unfortunately, and it’s infected a good chunk of my party’s base. He singled out primetime shows on conservative channels. Do you agree with him and how big is this problem?”

Turner said, “It is absolutely a true we see directly coming from Russia attempts to mask communications that are anti Ukraine and pro Russia messages, some of which we even here being added on the House floor. I mean, there are members of Congress today who still incorrectly say that this conflict between Russia and Ukraine is over NATO, which of course it is not. Vladimir Putin having made it very clear, both publicly and to his own population that his, his view is that this is a conflict of a much broader claim of Russia to Eastern Europe putting claiming all of Ukraine territory is as Russia’s.”

He added, “Now, to the extent that this propaganda takes hold, it makes it more difficult for us to really see this as an authoritarian versus democracy battle, which is what it is. President Xi of China, Vladimir Putin himself have identified as such. We need to stand up for democracy. We need to make certain that that we know that authoritarian regimes never stopped when they, when they start in aggression. Ukraine needs are helping assistance now and this is a very critical time for the U.S. Congress to step up and provide that aid.”

