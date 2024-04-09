Gov. Hobbs: Arizona Abortion Ban Will ‘Motivate Voters’ to Enshrine Abortion Access

Governor Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) said Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that she’s confident voters will enshrine abortion rights in November.

When asked about the Supreme Court’s decision banning abortion, Hobbs said, “Arizonans across the state are reeling from this decision that reinstates the most draconian ban in the country. This is a ban that as you said, was passed in 1864 before we were state, before women had the right to vote and it is a near total ban with no exceptions for rape or incest. It requires prison time for doctors. There’s just right now a lot of confusion about what is the current state who has access to what and it is, this is very harmful decision for Arizonans.”

She continued, “Arizonans are going to be able to weigh in on this and enshrine abortion in our state’s constitution in November, and I am confident that, when given the opportunity, they will vote to protect abortion access.”

She added, “This is a commonsense measure that is supported by the vast majority of Arizonans in terms of protecting access. And you know, certainly it’s going to motivate voters in November.”

Hobbs concluded, “Not only will Arizonans have the chance to weigh in on this ballot measure, but they’ll also have a chance to elect new legislators who will fight to protect their freedoms instead of taking them away.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN