‘Go DEI’: MSNBC’s Reid Calls Black People Prosecuting Trump ‘Wonderfully Poetic’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Monday on her network’s coverage of former President Donald Trump’s trial that it was “wonderfully poetic” the prosecutors in several of the cases against former President Donald Trump are black.

Reid said, “Donald Trump is at this point outdoing actual mobsters in his attacks on the judge’s family, the daughter. And he’s doing it to the point that Lawrence made, he knows he will never spend a day, a second, a moment in prison. But for me, there is something wonderfully poetic about the fact that despite the fact that even if convicted, he’s not going to go to prison, the first person to actually criminally prosecute Donald Trump is a black Harvard grad. The very kind of person that his former staff, the people who worked for him, Stephen Miller, et cetera, want to never be at Harvard Law School but he was. And he came out and graduated and he’s prosecuting you, Donald. And a black woman is doing the same exact thing in Georgia and the black woman forced you to pay $175 million fine that is now also in question because the people who put it up, that might not be legit.”

Reid added, “Donald Trump is being held to account by the very multicultural, multiracial democracy that he’s trying to dismantle. And for me, there’s something poetic and actually wonderful about that. It says something good about our country that we’re still capable of having that happen. Go DEI, my DEIs are are bringing it home.”

