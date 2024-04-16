Behar: Trump Sleeping in Court Shows a ‘Psychopathic Mentality’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump falling asleep in court “requires a psychopathic mentality.

Behar said, “Well, the sleeping part is, you know, I mean, between breaking the laws, posing for mug shots, selling bibles, the man is exhausted. But, you know, only a true sociopath can fall asleep in these circumstances. Think about it: he could go to jail, he could go to prison, and he takes a little nap. That requires a psychopathic mentality, in my opinion.”

She added, “The guilty person sleeps the sleep of the psychotic.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “This is a legal nerds Super Bowl. I’m kind of excited about this. That’s exciting to someone like me because 50 people said I can’t even be impartial, which I admire them for their forthrightness and honesty.”

Behar said, “Where are they going to find a jury of his peers? How many bloated orange psychos are out there? ”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “It does track because I would be in briefings with him on one particular topic, then he would just completely sideline it and take it a different direction. This is like the worst-case scenario with someone with his attention span.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN