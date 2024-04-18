Raskin: Dems Won’t Support ‘Most of’ Border Bill GOP Passed, Trump ‘Wants a Border Crisis’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said that “Donald Trump’s made it clear he doesn’t want any kind of immigration or border solution. He wants a border crisis.” And “most of what’s in” H.R. 2, the border security bill put forward and passed by House Republicans in May of 2023 “is indigestible to Democrats in the House and the Senate.”

Raskin said, “Well, that immigration component is obviously a poison pill and an effort by the ultra MAGA right to bring the whole thing crashing down. From the beginning, Donald Trump’s made it clear he doesn’t want any kind of immigration or border solution. He wants a border crisis. And they know that every — that most of what’s in that H.R. 2 is indigestible to Democrats in the House and the Senate. But really what’s going on here is that Vladimir Putin wants to bring the whole package crashing down, because he feels like he’s got the momentum militarily against Ukraine right now because the Republicans in Congress have been blockading military aid to our allies there. That is the paramount, ethical, moral, and political emergency that we’re trying to deal with this week.”

