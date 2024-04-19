Dem Rep. Moulton: Israel Shouldn’t ‘Escalate the Conflict’ by Moving Against Hezbollah in Lebanon

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) stated that Israel shouldn’t start another war by moving “against Hezbollah in Lebanon to dramatically escalate the conflict to the north.”

Moulton said, “[W]e absolutely do not want to do anything that might escalate this into a regional war. That’s not in our national security interests to get bogged down in a war in the Middle East, potentially sending American troops. And it’s not, frankly, in Israel’s national security interests either. So, behind the scenes, we’re doing what we can to tamp this down and say enough is enough, while, at the same time, standing by our ally, Israel, in the face of this really unprecedented Iranian attack.”

He added, “I said Israel needs to focus on the war it has rather than starting another war. There are indications that Prime Minister Netanyahu may want to move against Hezbollah in Lebanon to dramatically escalate the conflict to the north. Look, this is going to go on for a while, and the White House needs to continue providing a steady hand, standing along Israel — alongside Israel when it comes to defending itself, but doing whatever we can to make sure there’s not a wider war in the Middle East.”

