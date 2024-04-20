Dem Rep. Connolly: Israel Shouldn’t Use New Aid for Offensive Operations in Gaza Until Hostages Are Released

On Saturday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) stated that none of the Israel aid in the package passed by the House earlier in the day “should be used for any offensive operations in Gaza until the hostages have [been] released, massive humanitarian aid flows into Gaza, and an understanding about what, if any, operations would be commenced with respect to Rafah.”

Host Alex Marquardt asked, “[Y]ou’ve also been quite vocal about the war in Gaza, saying the death toll is way too high. In terms of this new aid for Israel, would you have wanted to see more conditions attached?”

Connolly responded, “Yes. I believe that none of the aid provided in today’s vote should be used for any offensive operations in Gaza until the hostages have [been] released, massive humanitarian aid flows into Gaza, and an understanding about what, if any, operations would be commenced with respect to Rafah. We have a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions, that has to be addressed first.”

Marquardt then asked, “And my understanding is there are very few conditions in this, is that right?”

Connolly answered, “That’s right. Those conditions are going to have to be negotiated between the Biden White House and the State Department and the Israeli government.”

