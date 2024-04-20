Dem Rep. Moulton: Dems Voting Against Some Aid ‘Thoughtful’ — GOP Just Supporting Putin

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) stated that while some Democrats will vote against some of the foreign aid bills, they “will be thoughtful” and “What you don’t see is this mass movement of Democrats to just support Vladimir Putin, to vote against Ukraine aid just because that’s what Donald Trump says to do.”

Host Blake Burman asked, “[E]arlier today, there were 55 Republicans who moved — who voted against moving forward with these bills and 39 Democrats. So, it’s not like the Democratic Party is entirely united around the votes this weekend. and I wonder, sir, what you would say to the members of your party who are seemingly going to vote against this?”

Moulton answered, “Well, look, I think what you’ll see tomorrow is Democrats will be thoughtful about this. And there are some Democrats who will vote on, again, certain aspects of these bills or certain individual pieces of the aid and vote in favor of others. What you don’t see is this mass movement of Democrats to just support Vladimir Putin, to vote against Ukraine aid just because that’s what Donald Trump says to do. That’s what’s happening on the other side of the aisle.”

Moulton added that he “strongly” disagrees with Democrats who rejected a resolution condemning “From the river to the sea” chants.

