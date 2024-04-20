Sports Illustrated Model Kristen Gaffney Flees California for Nashville — ‘Does Not Feel Safe Anymore’

Sports Illustrated model Kristen Louelle Gaffney said she no longer feels safe in California and is leaving for Nashville, TN, during an appearance on Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Gaffney told host Jesse Watters she did not feel safe going to places in her community and argued for a change in leadership, including at the state level with Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA).

“You know, you come to California to — it is the City of Dreams, the State of Dreams, right?” she said. “You think this is where I can accomplish anything, but it does not feel safe anymore. I don’t feel safe going to the grocery store. I don’t go anywhere outside, especially in metropolitan areas without my husband with me, and I certainly don’t take my kids into city limits.”

“There is a movement,” Gaffney continued. “I’m sure you heard of this red wave leaving California, and as red states might say, you know, don’t bring your views? I’m certainly not. I think there needs to be massive change. And it’s just like football, compare everything to football. If this guy is fumbling over and over again, you have Newsom with over 20 years’ experience in our state and he keeps fumbling, it’s time to cut him, bring in someone new and lead us to a ‘W’.”

