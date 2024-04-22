Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘This Is a Speakership that Is Completely over With’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) declared House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) speakership over on the heels of the passage of a package of foreign aid bills for Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine.

“Congresswoman, thanks very much for being here,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “I want to give you the opportunity to respond to critics. First off, yesterday, we saw the bills pass, and you did not file the motion to vacate. Why not?”

“That’s right, Maria,” Greene replied. “I have been responsible with this the entire time. I support our majority and I support having the majority in 2025. But I’m a representative of the people, Maria. And I do not represent Washington, D.C., New York Times, any of these media companies and other Republican colleagues of mine that are criticizing me, even the speaker himself. Most of those people have lost their way, and they aren’t listening to the American people. The people are fed up.”

“Last Monday was Tax Day, April 15,” she continued. “And Washington betrayed the American people by sending $93 billion to support foreign wars while doing nothing, absolutely nothing, to secure our border. That is a complete betrayal. And then, once this bill was passed, the American people saw on their television screens and social media all over where Congress was waving the Ukrainian flag on the United States House of Representatives floor.”

“All of this was possible because of the betrayals of Mike Johnson, Maria,” Greene added. “He has completely betrayed the Republican Party. He has completely betrayed Republican voters all over the country. And he is absolutely working for the Democrats, passing the Biden administration’s agenda. So, this is a speakership that is completely over with. It’s only Mike Johnson is the one that’s trying to hang on to it and is in complete denial.”

