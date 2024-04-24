NYU Prof.: ‘Orthodoxy’ Promoted By Us of ‘Oppressors and Oppressed’ Helped Cause Antisemitism Double Standard

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Professor of Marketing at NYU Stern School of Business Scott Galloway stated that the double standard around antisemitism on campus is partially “because of an orthodoxy promoted by me and my colleagues that there are oppressors and oppressed and the easiest way to identify oppressors is how white and how rich they are.”

Galloway said, “I think, one, young people have a healthy gag reflex on what people our age think, and I think that’s healthy. Two, I don’t think Israel has draped itself in glory over the last 20 or 30 years. They’ve shifted from being kind of a David to the Goliath. I also think that, incorrectly, students on campus conflate the civil rights movement with what is going on in Palestine and have digressed, unfortunately, because of an orthodoxy promoted by me and my colleagues that there are oppressors and oppressed and the easiest way to identify oppressors is how white and how rich they are. Fairly or unfairly, Israel is seen as ground zero for whiteness and how wealthy they are. And then, what might sound paranoid, but it doesn’t mean I’m wrong, I think we are being manipulated, specifically, youth, whose frame for the world is TikTok. And if you look at TikTok, there are 52 videos that are pro-Hamas or pro-Palestinian for every one served on Israel. I think that we are being manipulated. I think Americans are easier to fool, to convince they’ve been fooled, but if I were the CCP, I’d be doing exactly the same thing. I think social media is sowing division and polarization in our society.”

He added, “Jordan was coordinating anti-drone missile technology…they were coordinating with Israel. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it ends up, was supportive of Israel. So, I would ask these far-left groups on campus, what do their Arab brothers and sisters know that you don’t? And this is, like I said, I’ve absolutely never seen anything like it. It’s rattling to Jews across the nation. And I’d like to think that America is steadfast here. I think the Biden administration has done a great job. But I think young people, over time, will look back and regret their views on it. And again, I think there [are] outside forces at work here.”

In another segment, Galloway also tied justified dissatisfaction young people feel with their economic situation with the issues on college campuses.

