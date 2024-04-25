Carney on Kudlow: Biden Regulations Are Strangling the Economy

Breitbart economics editor John Carney said Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that President Joe Biden is implementing regulations that were crushing the economy.

Carney said, “When you add on giant regulatory burdens onto the private sector what you end up doing is crushing the ability of businesses to grow, crushing the ability of businesses to hire people, crushing people to start new businesses. That is what happened under Obama when it was just 1/5 of what Biden has done. Biden this is just the track record so far, imagine what he will do when he is a lame duck president if he gets reelected, it will be four times what he has right now. Just this week they put on some regulations that the American action forum said they have never seen a week like this. They put on tailpipe emissions that cost something like $850 billion.”

He continued, “They put in new lamp regulations because they think our lights are too bright, using too much energy. So you better adjust your eyes so you can read in dim light. They can’t find a thing they don’t want to regulate, to have punitive regulations on the U.S. economy.”

Carney added, “Under the new tailpipe emissions regulations they think that we’ll have to have 56% of cars be electric vehicles by 2030. Guess what? That is just a couple years away and nobody wants the electric cars they’re trying to sell now. They will try to force that on the American people by basically declaring our internal combustion engines illegal.”

He concluded, “It is tyranny by regulation, that is what we’re getting.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN