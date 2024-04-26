Michael Fanone: ‘Donald Trump Is Sick,’ His Supporters Are ‘Demented’

Michael Fanone, a retired Washington, D.C. police officer who claims he was injured at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, said Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump was sick and his supporters are “equally demented.”

Fanone said, “Why did we need a congressional select committee to investigate this and spoon-feed the American people probable cause, spoon-feed Merrick Garland probable cause before the Department of Justice would get its act together and pursue criminal charges against the former president? All of these missteps and mishandling of this conduct has resulted in, you know, what we all now, I think, have come to accept, which is this effort may be too little and too late. The American people will not see a criminal trial in which this conduct is laid to bear for all Americans, so that we can fully appreciate and understand and make a decision come November in the election.”

He added, “I think you know me well enough that you can only imagine what my reaction is. Listen, Donald Trump is sick, he is a sick individual, and the idea that he would align himself with criminals who attacked and assaulted law enforcement officers who were only there doing their job, it’s sick. Anybody who would support that is equally demented.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN