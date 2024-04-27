Blinken: China ‘Looking to Take Appropriate Action’ in Middle East

On Friday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that China “is looking to take appropriate action” in the Middle East.

Blinken stated, [relevant remarks begin around 6:10] “[W]hen it comes to China, one of the things we actually discussed was the Middle East. And I’ve had, I think, six conversations with my Chinese counterparts since October 7. I actually believe that China could play a constructive role in trying to make sure that conflict doesn’t spread, that we don’t see escalation, because it has relationships, it has influence with critical countries in the region, including, for example, Iran. So, what I’m focused on is trying to encourage China to use that influence in a productive way.”

Co-host Steve Inskeep asked, “Is it your impression that China is ready to act in the way that you want them to on that issue?”

Blinken responded, “Well, we’ve seen some evidence that they have engaged, because it’s also in their interests to make sure that conflict doesn’t spread. For example, China’s deeply reliant on energy coming from the Middle East. It has no interest in a Middle East that’s in flames, full of conflict. And, just out of its own self-interest, I think, is looking to take appropriate action.”

