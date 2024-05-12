Georgia Mom Mauled to Death by Pack of Dogs Days Before Mother’s Day

A Georgia mom was mauled to death, and her three children were attacked, by a pack of dogs outside of a middle school just days before Mother’s Day.

A pack of dogs attacked the family on Thursday while they were waiting at a bus stop near Brooks County Middle School in Quitman, the New York Post reported, citing the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The mother, 35-year-old Courtney Williams, was found dead in a nearby yard, according to the report. The GBI is conducting an autopsy to confirm her official cause of death.

“When deputies arrived, they encountered several aggressive dogs on the property,” the GBI said.

Williams’ children were taken to the hospital — her son suffered several lacerations from trying to protect his little sister from the dogs, the family said.

“Kayden push sissy out of harm’s way by doing so he saved her but took on the dogs himself,” Williams’ sister-in-law Crystal Cox said on Facebook.

Cox shared graphic pictures to her social media page showing Kayden with several deep wounds in his arms, legs, and head.

Williams’ other son ran into the school to flag down a man for help during the attack, according to the report. Cox called the man “an angel” and said he helped fend off the dogs and take the children to the hospital.

Cox said Kayden was “hurt pretty bad,” but all three children are at home healing.

Officials did not say what kind of dogs attacked the family, but neighbors told local media the dogs have been a problem and called for more animal control in the area.

“People dump dogs all over the county and no one can get help with them because there’s no county animal control. Praying for this woman’s family. This is so sad,” one resident told WALB News.

“I do feel for the family and for the kids because now they are going to have to celebrate Mother’s Day without their mother,” another resident said.